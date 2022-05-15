Records tumble amid 'massive milestone' at Hawke's Bay Marathon

The huge event attracted a big field in fine conditions on Saturday. Photo / Ian Cooper

If you had told Kate Cormack a couple of years ago she'd take part in a Hawke's Bay Marathon event, she would have looked at you with disbelief.

"I would have thought it was impossible."

Cormack - who has lost half her body weight during the past 18 months - achieved the "massive milestone" on Saturday by completing the 10km fun run at the popular marathon.

"If two years ago you had told me that I was able to run in the 10km race I would not have believed you," the Napier woman said.

"This is a massive milestone for me and I couldn't be more happy with how it went."

She said she even managed to beat her target time which was 60 minutes, finishing in 58m 35s. "To make it in my goal (time) was the cherry on top."

Kate Cormack took part in the 10km fun run on Saturday. Photo / Warren Buckland

She now has her sights set on the half marathon next year.

Cormack formerly weighed 140kg before undergoing gastric bypass surgery and she has since worked hard to lose 65kg.

She was one of over 5000 participants taking part in the 2022 Hawke's Bay Marathon on Saturday.

Organisers of the event have estimated the economic benefit for the region to be over $7 million, with thousands of participants coming from out of town to take part.

Remarkably, a new record was set in both the men's and women's marathon, albeit on a slightly adjusted course.

Michael Voss (Rotorua) won in a time of 2h 24m 2s and Ingrid Cree (Wellington) in a time of 2h 49m 34s.

Hawke's Bay Marathon winner Michael Voss. Photo / Ian Cooper

Hawke's Bay Marathon women's winner Ingrid Cree in action. Photo / Ian Cooper

Another astonishing story during the event was that of Havelock North's Di Snee.

Like Cormack, Snee also completed the 10km fun run and walk, alongside a team of support walkers who were wearing hi-vis pink vests.

Snee has been diagnosed with terminal cancer, but she decided to take part in the event again this year which she has entered many times previously.

"There's so much support it's unbelievable," she said.

"One of my girlfriends has come over from Australia and lots from New Zealand supporting me in this one, so it's very, very special.

"I've always done the half marathon and I knew this year I would not be able to do it so I said, 'come on, join me' [in the 10km] and they all have, very willingly."

A variety of distances were available at the event including the full marathon (42km), half marathon (21km), and 10km fun run and walk.

The New Zealand Sotheby's International Realty Hawke's Bay Marathon is organised by IRONMAN Group Oceania and it has been running since 2016.

A date has been set for the 2023 edition of May 13.