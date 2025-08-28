It operates from 8am to 8pm, while government agency Health New Zealand provides a nurse-led service overnight from the centre, from 8pm to 8am.
The rebranding takes effect on Monday, and includes a new logo, updated signage and a revised website, which will become the “primary” method of communicating with the Napier community.
A media release says the website will provide up-to-date information, including potential delays or impacts on clinical services, and chair Ken Foote said the rebrand better reflects its role at the centre of Napier’s “integrated” health network, as the service remains dedicated to delivering responsive and accessible healthcare in Napier.
“Like many healthcare providers, we are navigating challenging times,” he said. “However, we have a highly skilled team who are passionate about forging a pathway of best-practice, patient-centred care.”
Following a review of urgent care services and the Ministry of Health’s release of a national framework, Napier Urgent Care is “well positioned to support a regional approach to urgent and after-hours care”, he said.
Normal practitioner services continue at The Doctors, Carlyle Medical Centre, Central Medical Centre (Marewa), Greendale Family Health Centre, Maraenui Medical Centre, Tamatea Medical Centre and Taradale Medical Centre.
The Napier Health premises were developed 26 years ago as a response to the city’s concerns for health services in Napier with the closure of Napier Hospital in 1998, and centralisation at Hastings Memorial, now known as Hawke’s Bay Fallen Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital.
Doug Laing has been a reporter for 52 years, more than 40 of them in Hawke’s Bay, at the Central Hawke’s Bay Press, the Napier Daily Telegraph and, Hawke’s Bay Today. He has covered most aspects of general news and sport.