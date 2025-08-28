Napier Health, originally the Napier Medical Centre, where City Medical will rebrand its services to Napier Urgent Care, from September 1. Photo / NZME

Rebrand for Napier health care, but the service remains the same

City Medical has promised there won’t be any changes to services as it rebrands as Napier Urgent Care next week.

A consortium of seven of Napier’s eight general practices, as a result of City Medical’s amalgamation earlier this year with The Doctors, it operates at Napier Health, otherwise known as the Napier Medical Centre, the original name when opened in new Wellesley Rd premises in 1999.

It operates from 8am to 8pm, while government agency Health New Zealand provides a nurse-led service overnight from the centre, from 8pm to 8am.

The rebranding takes effect on Monday, and includes a new logo, updated signage and a revised website, which will become the “primary” method of communicating with the Napier community.

A media release says the website will provide up-to-date information, including potential delays or impacts on clinical services, and chair Ken Foote said the rebrand better reflects its role at the centre of Napier’s “integrated” health network, as the service remains dedicated to delivering responsive and accessible healthcare in Napier.