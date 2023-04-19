‘Really dissappointed:’ New supermarket for Flaxmere canned

Hastings Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst pictured in 2021 standing where the new Flaxmere supermarket was to be built. Photo NZME

Hastings District Council and Foodstuffs North Island have pulled the plug on plans for a much-vaunted new supermarket in Flaxmere.

A statement released on Thursday read that the two had made the “difficult decision” to cancel a sale and purchase agreement for land in the suburb.

“This follows Foodstuffs North Island’s conclusion that building a supermarket on the site in the current economic environment isn’t sustainable.”

Foodstuffs spokesperson Emma Wooster said building a new supermarket can be a lengthy and unpredictable process. “Since planning for the project started in 2021, a lot’s changed with the market conditions, making it much more expensive when it comes to building and fitting out a new store,” she said

“We’re both really disappointed to not be able to go ahead with the project and we know this will also be disappointing for the community. We’ve looked at it from every angle, but the market realities mean it’s just not feasible to go ahead with the build right now and deliver value.”

Hastings Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst said she was disappointed that the new supermarket was not able to proceed, but said rapidly increasing construction costs over the past three years had made such endeavours difficult for such large projects. “Our council is committed to creating a fit-for-purpose town centre for Flaxmere. We have commercially-zoned land that gives us options to advance this.”

In August last year the mayor said the project would benefit the community as part of council’s housing development in Flaxmere. “I’m very pleased that between Hastings District Council and Foodstuffs we have been able to achieve such a positive result,” she earlier said.

The current New World Flaxmere employs 60 people.