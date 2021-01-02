'Really disappointing': Four caught drink driving in Hawke's Bay at single stop

Four people were processed for drink driving on New Year's Day after travelling back from Waimarama beach to Hastings. Photo / Paul Taylor

Police have expressed their disappointment after four people were caught drink-driving over New Year's at a single Hawke's Bay cop stop.

They were caught on New Year's Day travelling from Waimarama to Hastings.

A police spokeswoman said the number of drink drivers was "really disappointing".

"The disappointment stems from the fact anyone is still driving after drinking - even one is too many," she said.

"A quick sleep and a coffee won't sober you up enough to drive safely – alcohol can still be in your system hours later.

More than over 700 festival goers on their way to Rhythm and Vines festival were stopped near Tolaga Bay.

The stop, in conjunction with Gisborne District Council, stopped and checked about 480 vehicles – no drivers were over the drinking limit.

The police spokeswoman encouraged Hawke's Bay residents to "keep safe for the rest of summer".

"If you're drinking, don't drive. It's not worth it," she added.

Police upped staff numbers on New Year's Eve compared to 2019 and acting Hawke's Bay area commander Inspector Martin James said behaviour was much improved in Waimarama after increased police visibility.

"Although there were some alcohol breaches, they were relatively minimal and people were, in general, well behaved," he said.

James said the increase in the number of police was because a police vehicle was vandalised after a large disturbance last year in Waimarama.

Police also focused on Waipatiki, Marine Parade, the Napier CBD, Pourerere, Porangahau and Blackhead.

Firefighters put out "five or six" fires on Napier's Marine Parade on New Year's morning,

FENZ Napier station officer Mike Manning said.

"Beach fires are a constant problem here," he said. "They pose risks depending on the amount of driftwood and debris on the beach."

He said that if fires were not properly extinguished, the remains posed risks for several days, particularly for children and dogs.