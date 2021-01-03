Hawke's Bay fires: Napier's 2020 fire call-outs outnumber Hastings'

Firefighters were called to more incidents in Napier (1179) than Hastings (1095) in the past 12 months. Photo / Paul Taylor

Firefighters were called to more incidents in Napier than Hastings in the past 12 months.

Despite having 20,000 fewer residents than Hastings, firefighters were called to 84 more incidents in Napier throughout 2020, according to Hawke's Bay Fire's annual statistics.

Napier had a total of 1179 call-outs from January to December, while Hastings had 1095.

Of the call-outs, 10 rescues were conducted in Napier – more than three times as many as Hastings (three) – while 124 were motor vehicle accidents, compared to 120 in Hastings.

A 17-year high in road fatalities in Central Hawke's Bay (five) helped contribute to Hawke's Bay's deadliest year in a decade (25).

Nationwide, firefighters were called to 9036 motor vehicle accidents.

Amongst the Hawke's Bay call-outs were 157 structure fires - 85 in Napier and 72 in Hastings. Across New Zealand, firefighters were called to a total of 5588 structure fires.

While Napier led the way in the majority of areas, the city experienced 55 vegetation fires compared to Hastings' 65.

A 400-hectare vegetation fire in the Tangoio Forest on January 6 took 11 days and 300 people to put out. Photo / Warren Buckland

Hawke's Bay's largest vegetation fire of 2020 was the 400-hectare fire in Tangoio Forest that started on January 6.

It took 11 days and 300 people to put out the blaze.

According to the annual report, the 2019/20 fire season was "significant", after many regions, including Hawke's Bay, experienced a prolonged drought.

Across New Zealand, there were 5735 wildfires and 10,415ha burnt between October 2019 and 31 April 2020 – a total above the 2018/19 season and well above the five-year (4337 fires and 5685 ha) and 10-year (4100 fires and 4500 ha) averages.

Fire and Emergency national advisor fire risk management Pete Gallagher said whether people were going to a family bach, a festival or their regular camping spot, they must make sure to "stay safe with fire" over the summer period.

Gallagher encouraged Kiwis to check the local fire danger levels and weather before lighting fires in the coming months.

"If the weather's too hot and windy, hold off lighting that fire so it doesn't get out of control," he said.

"Don't let off fireworks - especially when it's windy. One stray firework could easily start a wildfire in the hot and dry conditions we're expecting this summer.

"Make sure you have working smoke alarms in your bach or caravan. And if you're bringing out the BBQ make sure it's clean, there are no gas leaks and you're using it in a well-ventilated area away from anything that could catch fire."

"Follow these handy hints to stay safe over summer and make sure your holiday isn't ruined by a devastating fire," he added.