Property values have gone up which increases the rates. Photo / NZME

For those Tararua ratepayers struggling with making ends meet, they may be able to apply for a rates rebate.

Tararua District Mayor Tracey Collis said so far more than 660 people had applied for the rebate, which would be for their rates for the last financial year.

She said some households might be eligible for a partial rebate, depending on their earnings.

Tararua Mayor Tracey Collis looks at the numbers of people applying for the rates rebate as a measure of change in the community. Photo / NZME

"The council and myself will look at those numbers as it's a measure of the change within our community on how many people are qualifying for that rebate."

For those unable to fill out the form online, they are able to fill in a form and council staff would be able to provide assistance with the form.

Tararua ratepayers wanting help with their rates rebate can ask at the council. Photo / NZME

Collis said the council would cover a lot of the costs involved with helping those residents.

"It's well worth it because it does help so many people."

She understood that costs had increased for many people.

She said property values had increased as well and that meant rates had increased based on that property value, which was much higher than it was five years ago.

"On top of that, they've had very low returns on any investments they've had in the banks. They're really stretching their money."

Collis said for those on fixed incomes, or even middle incomes, the rates were a weekly cost.

For those who were renting, it wasn't much better.

While it could be a great option for some, it had become unstable, where people had no certainty around the length of time they could stay in a rental property.

"The housing shortage has created that.

"It is tough and I think the inflation that we're experiencing everywhere makes that tough as well."

The rates rebate was administered by the Department of Internal Affairs.

A spokesperson from Te Tari Taiwhenua Department of Internal Affairs said the maximum rates rebate amount payable to receive a full rebate was $26,510 a year.

There were also additional factors that were considered, such as the level of rates, the number of dependants and whether a ratepayer jointly owned the home.

The maximum rebate and the income abatement threshold were reviewed each year and if agreed were announced in July, the spokesperson said.

For those with online access, a table is on the Department of Internal Affairs website: https://www.govt.nz/assets/Documents/Housing-and-property/rates-rebate-application-2021-2022.pdf.

There was also a calculator to help determine eligibility: https://www.govt.nz/browse/housing-and-property/getting-help-with-housing/getting-a-rates-rebate/rates-rebate-calculator/

"The department would also note that the rates rebate is only one of a number of policy instruments designed to support households to meet their living costs (including rates)."

• Information on accommodation support can be found at: www.workandincome.govt.nz/about-work-and-income/contact-us/index.html.