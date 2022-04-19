Rangatahi Development Fund shares $600,000 with youth-led projects

Rōpū Taiohi members of the Eastern and Central Community Trust at Pukemokimoki Marae making decisions as part of the new Champion Rangatahi Development Fund. Photo / Supplied

The Eastern and Central Community Trust (ECCT) has rolled out the second funding initiative under its multi-million dollar youth-led action plan.

Several organisations will receive grants totalling $600K under the ECCT's new Champion Rangatahi Development Fund.

The development fund aims to strengthen initiatives, projects, programmes and champion organisations serving youth.

This is the trust's second of four funds launched as part of its commitment in 2021 to allocate $4M over four years to fund youth or rangatahi development activities.

The funding initiatives under the Rangatahi Action Plan were developed by Rōpū Taiohi, a group of young people from across the ECCT regions.

ECCT is the eighth largest of the 12 Community Trusts across New Zealand.

The trust serves communities the length of the East Coast of the North Island, from Gisborne District in the north, through Hawke's Bay, Tararua, down to Wairarapa and across into Manawatu and Horowhenua.

ECCT chair Georgina Morrison said the trust aims to empower the Rōpū to shape, lead and deliver its youth strategy authentically.

"This funding highlights a real change in direction for ECCT, with a focus on empowering rangatahi to make their own decisions with regards to funding, to be part of the process and to guide our strategies to enable the best impact for young people," Morrison said.

It is anticipated that the Champion funding will support over 200 rangatahi in leadership positions currently leading programme design and decision making.

This will positively impact over 2500 rangatahi engaging in the various programmes and activities run by the 15 organisations.

The Champion Rangatahi Development fund was formally launched last November.

With requests for expressions of interest from organisations that target at least one of the communities of focus; rangatahi Māori, Pasifika youth, young people with disabilities, rainbow youth and rangatahi in communities experiencing hardship/disadvantage.

Rōpū member Piripi Ropitini said champion organisations are defined as those that create spaces that reflect cultural diversity.

They also exercise Tino Rangatiratanga, utilise Mātauranga Māori and take that extra step for young people within their rohe while supporting the professional and personal development of the kaimahi working with Rangatahi.

There were 38 applications submitted, and a shortlist of 15 organisations were invited to meet online with members of the Rōpū, with final funding decisions made at a wānanga in February.

ECCT's Board of Trustees ratified Rōpū's funding decisions at the March board meeting.

The successful grant recipients from our area include Hawkes Bay Fijian Sports club, Epic Ministries, LIFT Youth Employment charitable Trust, Pokaiwhenua Pokaimoana Charitable Trust, Rezpect Ltd and Toi Matarua.