Rains ease off in time for Hawke’s Bay’s Matariki weekend, chill sets in

Hawkes Bay Today
2 mins to read
Grey clouds lingered over Napier on Friday, but the forecast for the region is looking positive. Photo / James Pocock

Hawke’s Bay will be given room to breathe this Matariki weekend with a mostly positive, though chilly, forecast after devastating rains, swells and flooding.

Heavy rain and flooding forced hundreds of evacuations and left thousands of homes without power on the East Coast on Wednesday and Thursday.

MetService meteorologist Ngaire Wotherspoon said the remnants of the low-pressure system that devastated the East Coast this week are finally clearing away, and will soon allow some sunshine through.

“There are still a couple of showers around Wairoa today, but they are really clearing out,” Wotherspoon said.

“Those fine conditions should really be lasting through the entire weekend. There might be the odd evening shower again out at Wairoa [Saturday] evening but otherwise, you are looking at clear skies.”

She said the clearer skies will mean much colder temperatures after a relatively warm June for the region and people will feel the difference.

“We are looking at overnight temperatures [Friday night] of about 1 or 2 degrees [Celsius] through Hawke’s Bay. Two degrees for Napier and Wairoa and then Hastings is looking at 1 degree. I think they have only gotten that cold once this month.”

The chill will persist with 3C temperatures expected overnight Saturday into Sunday morning across Hawke’s Bay and low single digits for the next few nights.

Swells off the coast are gradually easing, after they reached up to six metres high earlier in the week.

As of 7.45am on Friday NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi confirmed all of Hawke’s Bay’s State Highways, bar SH38 between Frasertown and Lake Waikaremoana, were open.

The section of SH38 remained closed, but one lane was open to residents and Emergency Services only and traffic management will be in place.

While much of the state highway network is open following this week’s heavy rainfall and strong winds, NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi is strongly advising all road users to take their time on the roads and drive to the conditions,” NZTA said.

“Please also keep up to date on the conditions on our state highways, before you travel, by visiting NZTA’s Journey Planner.”

Wotherspoon advised Hawke’s Bay motorists to be careful due to possible frost on Saturday morning.

