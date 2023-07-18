‘Rain or shine:’ Wet weather for Winter Deco weekend in Hawke’s Bay

It's full steam ahead for Winter Art Deco festivities in Hawke's Bay, despite pending bad weather. Photo / Warren Buckland

It's full steam ahead for Winter Art Deco festivities in Hawke's Bay, despite pending bad weather. Photo / Warren Buckland

It’s full steam ahead for Winter Deco celebrations this weekend, despite pending bad weather set to hit the region.

There’s hope a spell of rain on Friday and Saturday won’t majorly affect festivities after the region missed out on donning silk dresses and tweed suits when February’s summer Art Deco Festival was cancelled due to Cyclone Gabrielle.

MetService meteorologist Andrew James said on Tuesday there were no weather warnings and watches in place, but there was potential for some rain to start from Friday onwards.

“At the moment, there’s still some risk of wet weather for Hawke’s Bay over the weekend, but it’s not looking like there will be a risk of anything heavy at this stage,” he said.

James said MetService had a “close eye” on the weather as the forecasts were showing there could be change. He said at this stage, Saturday was looking like the wettest day.

“Friday into Saturday is where the wind tends to come ‘round more from the east/southeast and picks up, which basically drives in more and more moisture.”

James also said chilly nights and mornings would stick around, with Napier experiencing lows of 5C to 8C over the weekend.

Art Deco Trust general manager Jeremy Smith said there’s plenty going on over the Winter Deco weekend which will take place rain or shine.

The Sound Shell Shindig, inspired by the New Napier Carnival of 1933, is a new event for 2023 that will transform the Sound Shell into a nostalgic hub of games, food and live entertainment, including the annual Winter Deco Fashion Flaunt.

“Rain or shine, the Shindig will follow the Spirit of Hawke’s Bay Parade, which pays tribute to the bravery of our region in the aftermath of the recent disaster,” he said.

Vintage cars, modern service vehicles, first responders, defence force personnel and volunteers will make their way through the CBD, with anyone who contributed to the relief efforts encouraged to join the procession.

Several events, including the popular Soap Box Derby competition, which was cancelled in summer due to the cyclone, have also been reactivated for Winter Deco.

“The cancellation of that festival due to Cyclone Gabrielle was a blow for many local businesses [which] were hoping for a return to some sort of normalcy post-Covid,” Art Deco Trust chairwoman Barbara Arnott said.

“This Winter Deco provides an opportunity to reactivate several activities that couldn’t take place in summer, including the Soap Box Derby, and encourages tourists to return to Hawke’s Bay.”

Arnott said visitors from as far away as Australia and the United States would be attending the boutique festival.

“We’re confident that this event will bring a much-needed boost to the local economy while lifting spirits,” she said.

James encouraged people to stay up to date with the latest MetService updates going into the end of the week.

Mitchell Hageman joined Hawke’s Bay Today in late January. From his Napier base, he writes regularly on social issues, arts and culture and the community.