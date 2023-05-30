Winter Deco: Sound Shell shindig among new events at July festival

Winter Deco is being held in July. Photo / Supplied

Napier festival Winter Deco has announced new events for its upcoming 2023 programme including a grand parade and the Sound Shell Shindig.

The weekend festival will run from July 21-23 and a full programme has now been released.

The Art Deco Trust organises the Winter Deco festival as well as the larger Art Deco Festival, the latter of which has been cancelled or severely scaled back for three years in a row due to Covid and Cyclone Gabrielle.

Art Deco Trust chair Barbara Arnott said the upcoming Winter Deco festival was shaping up as a fantastic event.

“This year, our focus is on supporting the communities in Hawke’s Bay that have been affected by Cyclone Gabrielle.

“Winter Deco provides an opportunity for us to come together, rebuild, and show the resilience of our region. We invite everyone to join us for this exceptional festival experience.”

The Sound Shell Shindig is a new event for 2023 inspired by the New Napier Carnival of 1933 and will transform the Sound Shell into a nostalgic hub of games, food and live entertainment - including the annual Winter Deco Fashion Flaunt.

Art Deco Trust general manager Jeremy Smith said it would be held straight after the new Spirit of Hawke’s Bay Parade on Saturday, July 22.

“The Sound Shell Shindig will follow on from the Spirit of Hawke’s Bay Parade, a tribute to the bravery of our region in the aftermath of the recent disaster.

“Vintage cars, modern service vehicles, first responders, defence force personnel, and volunteers will make their way through the CBD, with an open invitation to those who contributed to the relief efforts in any way to join the procession.”

You can see the full list of events and buy tickets at artdecofestival.co.nz.

Several events from the cancelled Art Deco Festival earlier this year will be held, including the popular Soap Box Derby competition. Children and parents can race their homemade carts in front of an enthusiastic crowd, with prizes up for grabs.