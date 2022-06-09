Rachel Mako is proud of what she achieved during her time in the MasterChef kitchen.

sup1106soup.JPG Rachael's favourite winter dish, horopito and roast pumpkin soup. Photo / Supplied

If MasterChef NZ contestant Rachael Mako had one bit of advice to future contestants, it would be "don't have a peppermint before tasting a dish you are about to make".

The Bridge Pā local says she's certainly not making excuses for being voted out of the contest last week, but "when I'm nervous I usually chew gum, couldn't do that on telly of course, so I had a peppermint instead."

"I was not happy to leave, but I'm still happy and proud of what I did. Maybe I missed the brief that day. Once you start cooking in that kitchen you just hone in and focus. "

Rachael decided to enter MasterChef after finishing work in at Kinloch.

"Mum said, 'have you applied for the NZ MasterChef'. I had been studying Māori medicine and wanted to apply to do my diploma so I applied for both."

She got a phone call asking her to come up with a dish. "I'm known for my paua dishes so decided to go for that."

Her dish served on a paua shell got her through the MasterChef doors.

"Leon, the producer, said I had just served New Zealand on a plate. I was humbled by that comment."

Her dish was inspired by well-known Hawke's Bay chef Norka Mella Munoz, who she worked with at both Mangapapa and Kinlock.

"She taught me heaps — she is an awesome person and chef. She gave me a book which had her mother's recipe for a fish pie.

Rachel Mako, of Bridge Pā, is all concentration in the MasterChef kitchen.

"I started to explore with it, working out how it became creamy and if it would work with paua. I drew pictures and basically taught myself to make it."

Rachael also taught herself to plate up. She dabbled in art for years and just "has an eye for it".

"Plating up is one of my favourite parts of cooking. Once you know the flavours are right — it's playtime.

"I took a lot of paua shells with me and had to keep telling people 'these are not ashtrays, they are plates'."

She has made some amazing friends. "I had so many messages of support when I left. It was so cool. I've also had so much support from everyone since I have been home. There were lots of hugs at netball. I have cried a bit, but they were happy tears."

Rachael said the judges, Michael Dearth, Nadia Lim and Vaughan Mabee, were hard but fair.

"I decided from my initial audition that if I'm going to learn anything I need them to be hard on me. I liked Vaughan's opinion, it was a bit like getting a growling from dad, and then knowing you had learnt a lesson."

When asked what she was going to do now, she sang "I got the paua" and then showed me her trademark range of hoodies and tops, all with "I got the paua" written on them. Brilliant.

"I'm going to add an apron to the range and am looking into other merchandise such as breadboards.

"I am also working on a pop-up restaurant. I will bring fine dining right to your door. Five courses for up to 10 people, leave and take the mess with me. My aim is to take my diners on a journey. I'm writing the recipes now."

Rachael said her experience with MasterChef had been amazing. "Although it was only a couple of months ago, it feels like a lifetime. I was so immersed in it and then suddenly, it was back to reality. I made so many friends, including cast and crew and the photographer. I've made a whole other family."

Rachael will be speaking at the Mangapapa's Mystical Matariki Star on Friday, June 24 when Mangapapa Hotel will team up with Askerne Winery for this F.A.W.C! event to celebrate wellbeing, reflection and hope for the new year. Unfortunately for us, the event is sold out.

However, I'm certain we will be seeing much more of this enterprising and ambitious wahine.

Rachael's favourite winter dishHoropito and roast pumpkin soup

Ingredients

1 small crown pumpkin (peeled and roasted)

1 whole garlic (roasted)

Olive oil

Home-made vege stock with horopito instead of bay leaf.

Cream

Horopito and sea salt

Method

Warm through the roasted pumpkin with the vege stock in a pot. Blend or pulse to thicken. Add cream to desired texture. Season with horopito and sea salt to taste.