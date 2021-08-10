Quiz night raising funds for community

From quiz night last year.

Trivia fans will need to brush up on their general knowledge for the annual Wellbeing Day quiz night being held by For Homes.

The quiz night, to be held at the Dannevirke Citizens and Services club, is on August 25, starting at 6pm.

ForHomes principal Craig Boydon said the event started as a fundraiser with the ANZ Bank for Daffodil Day. While it was no longer part of that, he said they had decided to continue, with funds raised going toward local organisations that look after people's wellbeing.

The quiz will include nine rounds of questions.

There will also be prizes and giveaways of goods donated for the night.

To register, phone For Homes on (06) 374-4103 or email: office@forhomes.co.nz.