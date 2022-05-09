'Quite unusual': Gray's beaked whale washes up on Napier beach

The whale was spotted washed up on a small beach next to Napier Port. Photo / Jenny Easton

A whale that washed up on a beachfront in Napier this week has been identified as the "quite unusual" Gray's beaked species.

The large mammal was spotted by morning walkers washed up along Sandy Beach next to Napier Port on Monday.

It has since been removed by the Department of Conservation (DoC).

DoC Hawke's Bay operations manager Tryphena Cracknell said it was most likely a Gray's beaked whale (hakurā or iheihe).

"It is quite unusual, although another potential Gray's beaked whale was found at Pōrangahau in early April," she said.

"DoC worked with local hapū and iwi in these instances."

The whale has been buried at an undisclosed location with "special significance to local hapū".

DoC does not like to share the location of buried whales in case people try to dig them up.

"The body had to be moved for public safety, and DoC is very grateful to the Port of Napier for their support in shifting the whale.

"All whales are measured, samples taken for analysis – DNA and toxicology – and then buried."

The whale was dead when it was found.

Cracknell urged anyone who sighted beached whales to call DoC.

"We rely on calls from the public regarding strandings, and calling 0800 DOC HOT is the best way to report these strandings."

DoC was unsure about the cause of deep scratches on the whale's body, but think they may be from rocks after it died, as it was understood the whale had been dead for some time before being found washed up.