Predicted thunderstorms are likely to be out to sea, on Tuesday. Photo / Warren Buckland

A near month-long respite from Hawke's Bay's heavy rainfall and cyclone forecasts of February to early April has been partially broken with a return to rain.

By mid-morning on Tuesday most areas had had more than 5mm of rain, as a front moved through Central Hawke's Bay and into the Wairoa District.

MetService meteorologist Mmathapelo Makgabutlane said thunderstorms which been forecast for later in the day were more likely to be off the coast, north of Mahia.

With no more than 3mm of rain in most parts of Hawke's Bay in more than three weeks, several stations on the Hawke's Bay Regional Council rain-gauge network had recorded more than 10mm in the morning up to 9am today.

The rain had been mainly from Napier south, the heaviest being 23mm at Waipoapoa. There had been 15mm at Waimarama, 11.5mm at Flemington, 13.5mm at Mangaorapa, and 12.2mm at Omakere, where there was over 80mm of rain in 3-4 hours on April 13.

At Te Pohue there had been 15mm, about half in the hour to 9am, while at Wairoa Airport there had been 7mm in the hour to 9.30am.

As a result of the heavy rain in February and March, rainfall in many parts of the region for 2022, in particular from Napier north, remains more than 60 per cent above average for January-May.

The forecast for the rest of the week was for mainly overcast with some showers, with a return to fine weather on Saturday.