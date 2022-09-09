The late Taanga Tomoana's memorable hongi with the Queen during a visit to Hawke's Bay in 1986. Photo / NZME

It almost never happened, but a memorable hongi helped shape one of the Queen's visits to Hawke's Bay.

Amid a flood of tributes for the UK's longest serving monarch, the little known story of how it happened has been recalled.

Queen Elizabeth II died on Friday morning (NZT) aged 96, having reigned for 70 years.

She visited Hawke's Bay on five separate trips in 1954, 1963, 1970, 1986 and 1990 - attracting enormous crowds and fanfare each time.

Ngahiwi Tomoana, who served as Ngati Kahungunu Iwi chairman for 26 years, recalled a big powhiri held for Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh during a visit in February 1986.

He said about 500 men and 300 women took part, led by Pita Sharples and his wife Aroha, at the old Nelson Park in Hastings.

"It was huge. They had the entourage coming from Napier to Hastings and all the roads were lined with people and the powhiri [was held] at Nelson Park," he said.

"At the time there was a request that the Queen did not want to hongi with anybody.

"But one of our elders at the time, Taanga Tomoana, my uncle, he said 'no when the Queen is here she follows our culture, our customs, our tikanga'."

Tomoana said the Queen agreed and shared the hongi with Taanga, and with a typically beaming smile on her face throughout, "for the whole tribe".

Queen Elizabeth II speaking to adoring members of the public during a visit to the region. Photo / Supplied

He said it was sad to hear of her passing.

"She died in the saddle, without time to relax at all. She was a Queen right to her last breathe," he said.

"She was our Treaty partner. We always saw her as a Treaty partner."

Napier MP Stuart Nash said his great grandfather, former Prime Minister Sir Walter Nash, had the honour of representing New Zealand at her coronation back in 1953.

"I have an immense amount of respect for her. It is a very sad day," he said.

"We have lost a true icon and someone who I think was a remarkable woman."

Napier Mayor Kirsten Wise said as the longest serving British monarch "her calm and compassionate presence will be missed in so many ways".

"Our community was so lucky to have had her visit several times over the decades, and I'm sure many people could recall the excitement those visits generated."

She said the royals even stayed at the iconic Masonic Hotel in Napier on one of the trips.

Hastings District Council flew its flags at half mast on Friday to mourn the Queen's death.

"Many of our Hastings people will fondly remember her visit to our city in January of 1954," a council statement read.

"The Queen, accompanied by her husband, the late Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, travelled from Napier via train, stopping to tour Watties Cannery and Hastings Boys' High School, with a quick stop in St Aubyn St.

The Queen opened the Wairoa Bridge in 1990 after the previous bridge was destroyed in a cyclone. Photo / Supplied

"She again visited in 1963, when she took the opportunity to tour a local orchard and learn more about our apple industry."

Wairoa Mayor Craig Little said he never had the opportunity to meet the Queen in person, but had a picture in his office of her opening the Wairoa Bridge back in 1990, after the previous bridge was destroyed in a cyclone.

He said she lived a remarkable life.

"Who works every day to that age? She has just been an amazing lady.

"I don't think people should be sad, they should be celebrating, because she has had a wonderful life."

Tukituki MP Anna Lorck said she set a great example for many people.

"She gave us the very best example of service for the greater good, of optimism, dignity, grace under pressure, motherhood, and so much more," she said.

"She was a constant sea of calm as New Zealand grew its place in the world and will be sorely missed."