Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Hawkes Bay TodayUpdated

Queen Elizabeth death: Memorable hongi helped shape monarch's visit to Hawke's Bay

Hawkes Bay Today
By Gary Hamilton-Irvine
4 mins to read
The late Taanga Tomoana's memorable hongi with the Queen during a visit to Hawke's Bay in 1986. Photo / NZME

The late Taanga Tomoana's memorable hongi with the Queen during a visit to Hawke's Bay in 1986. Photo / NZME

It almost never happened, but a memorable hongi helped shape one of the Queen's visits to Hawke's Bay.

Amid a flood of tributes for the UK's longest serving monarch, the little known story of how

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.