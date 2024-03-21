Olita Lamosa’s family of six had been on a waitlist for social housing for about four years. They were living in a private rental before learning they could move to the Punavaiola social housing development in Flaxmere. Photo / Paul Taylor

After years on the social housing waitlist, a family of six with health struggles has a new home in Flaxmere’s newest development.

The 12 homes on a half-hectare site in Caernarvon Dr, owned by the Methodist Church of NZ Hastings Samoan Parish, are ready to be officially opened this weekend as Punavaiola – Spring of Living Water.

Work began in September 2022 on the $7 million Pasifika prefab housing project, a partnership between the parish and Wellington-based creative change organisation Wesley Community Action, with support from the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development.

Six four-bedroom homes and six three-bedroom homes are available to people on the waiting list, with a particular focus on Pasifika aiga (families).

Olita Lamosa’s family of six, with her husband Pita and four children Isla, 7, AJ, 6, Ruta, 4, and Marcus, 1, had been on a waitlist for social housing for about four years before they learned they would be able to move to a four-bedroom house in Punavaiola.

“Our kids have been going in and out of hospital, so that is how this whole thing started. Our kids have skin problems – we thought it could be the house as the [private rental we were in] was kind of cold,” Lamosa said.

She and her husband were left speechless by their new home and their children were overwhelmed.

“Our oldest son, we opened the gate and he just went on his knees and said, ‘Thank you Jesus’,” she laughed.

“We opened up the house and he did the same thing inside. He got on his knees and screamed out ‘Thank you Jesus for our beautiful house’.”

The Rev Iakopo Faafuata, minister of Hastings Samoan Parish, said the land was bought to build a youth centre, but the growing housing crisis in Hawke’s Bay forced a rethink.

The completion of Punavaiola was a dream come true, he said.

“We’re so happy that this land will now be used as a ‘spring of living water’ of God’s love to people who need help because of the growing housing crisis and the increasing cost of living.”

Wesley Community Action’s housing development lead, Shomilla Sidal, introduced the first tenants to their new homes, which she said was an emotional experience.

“People have been in tears when they see where they are going to live, and I’ve cried too.”

Wesley Community Action director David Hanna said Cyclone Gabrielle created unexpected challenges for the building project, which slightly delayed its completion and highlighted the need for more social housing in the area.