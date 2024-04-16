Missing Hawke’s Bay woman located safe and well

Jessica Kim was seen getting into a ute in Whakatu on Sunday. She has now been found. Photo / NZ Police

A woman reported missing in Hawke’s Bay since the weekend has been located safe and well, police said late on Wednesday morning.

Jessica Kim, 26, was reported missing on Sunday and was still missing earlier on Wednesday but police confirmed about 11.20am she had been located “at a Central Hawke’s Bay address this morning and is safe”.

Earlier police had said she was last seen between 10.20am and 10.50am on Sunday, getting into a single-cab ute towing a trailer on Te Ara Kahikatea, Whakatu.
















