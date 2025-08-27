A Central Hawke’s Bay woman who helped raise $16 million for the NZ Liberation Museum Te Arawhata in France says it takes a special kind of convincing to get Kiwis to spend their money on something overseas.
Jenni Giblin splits her time between a farm at Oueroa near href="https://www.nzherald.co.nz/topic/waipukurau/" target="_self" rel="" title="https://www.nzherald.co.nz/topic/waipukurau/">Waipukurau, where she lives with her husband and children, and Auckland, and said it took a little bit more than bake sales and raffles to raise money.
Giblin joined the project in 2019 and ultimately worked to raise $16 million across four years for a museum dedicated to the liberation of the French town of Le Quesnoy by New Zealand soldiers at the end of World War I.
“You have to get your story right to get people interested in giving you money.
“We were trying to get people to put money in across the other side of the world - and many of those people may never get to see the museum.”
The trust Giblin worked for purchased a building in Le Quesnoy, and they worked with Weta Workshops to tell the story of the New Zealand army in World War I with the money.
Giblin said NZ is a nation of people who “like to give”, and despite the cost of living, people were still finding different ways to donate.
“At the moment, it feels very tight everywhere and very hard, but people are still choosing to give.
“People understand that the particular charity or the particular project is going to have a positive impact on people’s lives or is going to help transform a community.”
Giblin, who initially worked in Parliament, said she got into the fundraising business when she worked for former Hastings Mayor Lawrence Yule in a move back to Hawke’s Bay in 2002, as a strategy manager for Hastings District Council.
“He was seeking funding for the Hawke’s Bay Opera House, and he asked me if I would help.”