Prestige Modular Smart Homes 'our gift to our people'

Prestige Modular Smart Homes owners Lyndon and Derisa Hakopa. Photo / Supplied

On Friday, October 7, Business couple Lyndon and Derisa Hakopa launched Prestige Modular Smart Homes – a revolutionary kaupapa that builds affordable, sustainable, steel-framed homes from material that is readily available, avoiding long waits and unhappy customers.

They say that Prestige Modular Smart Homes is their gift to their people.

Lyndon and Derisa are the sole business owners of Prestige Limited, which is a property maintenance business that started 30 years ago.

Both of Kahungunu descent, the couple have maintained their strong business kaupapa, which is "to work with and for Māori".

Prestige Limited started out small, but has grown and has been sustained by all of their valued customers in the community over the years.

The business has thrived on government contracts, one being a Kāinga Ora maintenance contract and more recently the Te Tū Marae project.

In October 2020, Lyndon and Derisa took on the Te Tū Marae project as it closely aligned with the Prestige Limited kaupapa.

The multimillion-dollar project involved renovating marae in Heretaunga and Ahuriri using Māori tradesmen and Māori-owned businesses, while providing on-the-job training for rangatahi.

The $6 million fund for this project came from the Provincial Growth Fund through Te Taiwhenua o Heretaunga and has been a huge blessing for all marae involved.

As the Te Tū Marae project comes to an end, the Prestige Modular Smart Homes is a brand new initiative that will draw in interested persons.

"It is our dream to see our people in healthy and affordable Homes," Lyndon said.

"Prestige has invested into this transformational and life-changing initiative, as a means to support the needs in our community."

If you are interested in a Prestige Modular Smart Home, please contact Derisa Hakopa derisa@prestigeltd.co.nz