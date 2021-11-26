Power dividend: Nine per cent of Hawke's Bay users yet to apply for $230

Hawke's Bay Power Consumers Trust urge all eligible to register for power dividend while there is still time. Photo/Warren Buckland.

Are you one of the 9 per cent yet to apply for the free $230 power dividend?

The Hawke's Bay Power Consumers' Trust (HBPCT) says 9 per cent of the 62,000 power consumers eligible for the dividend in the Napier and Hastings region are yet to apply as payments start to hit residents' bank accounts.

Trust chairwoman Diana Kirton said the 91 per cent of Hawke's Bay power consumers who registered for the dividend on time was significantly more than in 2020.

"It is great response considering we ran the registration campaign amidst the constant Covid-19 messages being received.

"We now just need the final 9 per cent to register."

For those who haven't registered, there is still time.

It's too late to register for the first round of dividend payments coming out on Saturday. However, power consumers can still register for the payment, they'll just receive it later.

Last month all power account holders should have been contacted directly by email, text or post with instructions on how to register as well as their unique four-digit code. Call 0800 535 738 for further assistance.

To register for direct credit, consumers will need their:

• Unique four-digit code

• ICP number (found on your power bill)

• bank account details

All information is available on the trust website: www.hbpct.co.nz. For those who can't get online, information and support to register are available on 0800 535 738.