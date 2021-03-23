Pou connect two Hastings schools

Te Wao Tapu Nui was unveiled at Frimley School in the early hours of Wednesday morning. Photo / Warren Buckland

Two Hastings schools have unveiled new carved pou created from a piece of matai split lengthways into two.

Frimley School and Kimi Ora Community School on Wednesday unveiled the result in emotional scenes that have been nine months in the making.

In July 2020, a piece of mataī was gifted by Rayonier Matariki Forests to the two lengthways for the two kura.

Whakairo (carver) Nathan Foote spent a morning a week at Frimley School and time at home carving the pou – Te Wao Tapu Nui for Frimley and Tāne Mahuta for Kimi Ora.

Frimley School mātua Hawia Hape said the pou together mean the vast sacred forest of Tāne Mahuta and the naming of the pou has joined the relationship of the two kura.

"It synchronises everybody's will to work with each other and creates that journey that will lead to unity and create an environment where education is the main factor that's binding us.

"And out of that vast forest, hopefully one of them will stand tall, or maybe a couple."

The front of Te Wao Tapu Nui displays creation story Te Wehenga - the separation of Ranginui (the sky) and Papatūānuku (the Earth).

Whakairo Nathan Foote and Frimley School Principal Tim White at the unveiling. Photo / Warren Buckland

The middle displays Tāne Mahuta and the back talks about the place it sits and the resources such as forests, fresh water system, estuaries and the species that live here.

"It's been an amazing project to be a part of because the engagement has been there from a raw log right through to the completion of the piece and the tamariki have seen that process, it's not just wake up one morning and there's a carving.

"I felt they were totally engaged in the process which has been unique for me, I haven't had that experience for a while so it was really good," Foote said.

Tāne Mahuta, placed in the forest area of Kimi Ora School, also features images of birds.

Foote said it is about calling the birds in and as the forest gets established the mauri of the pou will start calling the birds in.

Frimley School principal Tim White said the carving was an opportunity for the students to learn about the practice and tikanga.

They were also "blessed" that Foote was able to carve at the school and pupils could watch, ask questions and learn about the tools and process while he did so.

Hape said the pou are also significant in preserving the carving style, which varies between hapū and iwi.

Pupils, parents, whānau, teachers and students of neighbouring schools attended the 5.30am unveiling on Wednesday.

White said it was a "very emotional morning" for all who attended and Foote said it was a beautiful morning with a clear view of the night sky.

"Rehua was pretty much straight above so that was pretty special and I heard a ruru as well."

Kaumātua a Pā Tiwana Aranui and pupil Adam Ropitini unveil Tāne Mahuta on Wednesday. Photo / Supplied

Kimi Ora School deputy principal Matariki Perepe-Perana said Tāne Mahuta was unveiled by kaumātua a Pā Tiwana Aranui and pupil Adam Ropitini as he is a descendent of Rakaipaaka who has lineage ties to Mohaka where the rākau (wood) is from.

She said the pou is "just another part of our learning story" and something the children are used to as the school has many pou.

Tāne Mahuta signals strength within the tamariki to attain knowledge, be successful and "know the sky's the limit", she said.