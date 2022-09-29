Waterfalls at Tangoio during March rain. The track to Tangoio Falls has been been closed since. Photo / Paul Taylor

Waterfalls at Tangoio during March rain. The track to Tangoio Falls has been been closed since. Photo / Paul Taylor

A popular Tangoio Falls Scenic Reserve track and the falls viewing platform have been closed for about six months due to slips, with no reopening within sight.

The Department of Conservation first notified a track closure due to a slip on its website on March 29.

"Fallen trees and other track damage has made the track unsafe," the notice said.

A statement from DoC on April 26 added that the viewing platform next to the falls was also closed due to a slip beside it.

Hawke's Bay district manager Tryphena Cracknell said earlier the public should not use the structure or the track while DoC looked into the nature of the slip and ways to enable safe viewing of the falls.

Department of Conservation spokesman Brian McDonald said the track remained closed and a further update would be provided when it had an update to give.

A Tangoio Falls Scenic Reserve track and the falls viewing platform have been closed for about six months due to slips, with no reopening within sight. Photo / Paul Taylor

Napier resident Lauren Calder said she visited the track in September after being away for a few months and was surprised to see it still closed.

"It's a pain that it's been closed for so long. I didn't try walking further than the sign saying it was closed, so not sure on the actual state of the viewing platform or if the rest of the track is still walkable."

She said she used to walk the track about once a month, but this time she had to drive to Waipatiki to do a walk there instead.

"I guess it has been winter so it might have been hard to fix it lately ... hopefully, it's sorted for summer."

Di Reid, president of the Napier Tramping Club, said she was familiar with the track closure, although the club didn't visit too often.

"I'm very aware of the track closure. It seems like it has been a very long time."

The track from Tangoio Carpark, about 800m heading north, remains open.