Police swarm on Hastings motel after reported stabbing

Police descended on a motel in Hastings on Tuesday. Photo / Paul Taylor

Police have rushed to a Hastings motel following a report that a person had been found in a unit with serious stab wounds.

Officers were called to Karamu Road’s Magpie Motel about 3pm, between Tudor and Mayfair avenues, and could be seen soon afterwards at the site, with Hato Hone St John Ambulance Service officers also in attendance.

About seven police officers were in or outside an upstairs unit and landing, and others were outside the building at ground level.

An ambulance service spokesperson said the service had responded with one rapid response vehicle and one operations manager, but referred inquiries otherwise to police.

Police National Headquarters staff in Wellington said about 3.45pm they were hoping to release some details as soon as possible.