A police cordon is up in Flaxmere and a school is under a lockdown after reports of a person with a firearm.

Police are responding to a report of a person with a firearm at a residential property on Wilson Rd, a police spokeswoman said in a statement.

The spokeswoman said a cordon had been established and a nearby school had been advised to lockdown.

“Police appreciate the public’s compliance with precautionary measures while staff work to determine the nature of the situation,” the spokeswoman said.

MORE TO COME