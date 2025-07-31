Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Police investigate suspicious Napier house fire

By
Multimedia journalist·Hawkes Bay Today·
Quick Read

The house was damaged in the blaze. Photo / NZME

The house was damaged in the blaze. Photo / NZME

A fire that badly damaged a vacant house in Napier on Thursday morning has been deemed suspicious.

Police are investigating the fire which broke out about 5am on Tom Parker Ave in Marewa.

Two fire engines from the nearby Napier Fire Station attended the blaze.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save