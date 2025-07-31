Police investigate suspicious Napier house fire

The house was damaged in the blaze. Photo / NZME

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

The house was damaged in the blaze. Photo / NZME

A fire that badly damaged a vacant house in Napier on Thursday morning has been deemed suspicious.

Police are investigating the fire which broke out about 5am on Tom Parker Ave in Marewa.

Two fire engines from the nearby Napier Fire Station attended the blaze.

The damage appeared to be largely internal and also caused some windows to blow out.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokeswoman said there were two fires in two rooms.