Police are investigating possible gunshots that rang out in Tamatea early Monday morning. Photo / Bevan Conley

Residents in the Napier suburb of Tamatea had their sleep disrupted by what many thought were gunshots early on Monday morning.

A police spokesperson said the police were notified of shots heard on Leicester Ave at 5am.

The spokesperson said police attended and enquiries are ongoing to determine the circumstances, including if indeed a gun was fired.

There have been no injuries reported.

Several Napier residents took to social media to ask if others had heard the 'shooting'.

"Surprised that no one is talking about the shooting this morning. Around 5am. Either on Leicester St or Rochester St. About 5 or 6 shots fired. Anyone else hear it? There was a definite drive off after they had been fired too," one post read.

Other posts suggested that the sounds residents heard could have been backfiring from a car or motorcycle.