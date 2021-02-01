Police investigate after horse killed and shed fire in rural Hawke's Bay

Police are investigating after a horse was killed and a shed fire was reported in potentially gang-related incidents. Photo / File

Police are investigating a shed fire and the killing of a horse in rural Hawke's Bay as potentially gang-related incidents.

Officers received a report of a horse, believed to have belonged to a gang member, that had been killed in a paddock in Bridge Pa, Hastings, about 7am on January 29.

Upon arrival, police found that the dead horse had been removed from the paddock.

Two days later, officers were called to a fire in a shed at a property in Bridge Pa about 10pm on Sunday.

No charges have been filed in relation to the death of the horse or the fire.

"Police continue to investigate both of these incidents and any possible links between the incidents, as well as any gang connections, will form part of those investigations," a police spokeswoman said.