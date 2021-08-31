Police follow vehicle tracks, find alleged Fernhill burglers

Two people were arrested in Fernhill.

A pair have been arrested in Fernhill and charged with stealing engine batteries, earthmoving equipment and a container of diesel.

A 39-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman were tracked by police on Tuesday who followed the tracks of a vehicle in Fernhill, including along a stop bank to find the pair.

Police allege the pair destroyed fences and gates to break into properties, where they stole goods including engine batteries, earthmoving equipment and a large container of diesel.

Following information from a member of the public, police found the man and woman with instruments they believe were used in the burglaries.

They were charged and were due to face court on Tuesday.

Eastern Police District area manager support for Hawke's Bay Su Robinson thanked the public for their help.

"We would like to thank the public for keeping an eye out for us. As always, if you see anything suspicious, contact 111 immediately."