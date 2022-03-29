Cash seized by police. Photo / NZ Police

Police are claiming victory after a High Court order allowed them to seize assets and cash from a senior Mongrel Mob member in Hawke's Bay.

Detective Sergeant Alex Macdonald said the order was obtained after a long-running investigation by the Police Asset Recovery Unit into the activities of Mongrel Mob Notorious member Tui Miller.

Two vehicles worth around $50,000 each and $10,000 cash were forfeited, he said.

Macdonald said the Police Asset Recovery Unit had now seized more than $6.6 million worth of property and cash from Mongrel Mob members in the Hawke's Bay region over the last two years.

Miller was arrested in 2019 following a vehicle stop in Havelock North where the cash and around 50 grams of methamphetamine worth around $14,000 were located.

He was taken to Hastings Hospital after reporting he felt unwell, and there escaped from custody.

He was found and arrested in Auckland, and sentenced to two and a half years in prison for charges relating to the possession for supply of methamphetamine, possession of cannabis, driving while suspended and escaping custody.

Macdonald said both vehicles were purchased with money acquired from selling illicit drugs.

"This is another example of Police successfully targeting organised crime through both criminal and civil court jurisdictions," Macdonald said.

"This will have a direct impact on financial gain, which is one of the primary underlying reasons that organised crime exists."

He urged businesses to be mindful when accepting significant cash payments from gang members.

"At best you are assisting people who are bring great harm into the community, and are potentially participating in a money laundering transaction that you or your business may be criminally liable for," Macdonald said.

The Criminal Proceeds (Recovery) Act 2009 allows Police to restrain and forfeit assets acquired or derived from the proceeds of crime.