Police car was not on a callout when it was crashed into Napier family’s fence

The aftermath of the crash and the police car after it came to a stop.

A police car that crashed through a Napier fence could have hit a family home if it weren’t for a tree that stopped the vehicle, a resident says.

No one was injured in the crash, which happened late Monday morning on Geddis Ave, Maraenui.

A police spokesman said “was not responding to a job at the time” and inquiries into the crash were ongoing.

