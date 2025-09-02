“I knew someone had crashed into our fence and smacked the tree over.”

Her partner quickly went outside and helped lift the broken fence off the police car, to assist the officers getting out of the car.

She said three uniformed police officers were in the car and they looked relatively young.

She said, at a guess, the men were probably all under 30.

“They were apologetic and quite embarrassed.”

Tira said she and her partner offered them a drink of water, like they would anyone else who crashed.

“They stayed there until the tow truck turned up to take the car away.”

She said the family dog was on the lawn but fortunately was not injured, and their daughter was at school.

She said the damage included the broken fence, two broken trees, and damage to the front of the car.

She said a third tree appeared to stop the vehicle.

“If the tree had not been there, they would have gone straight into the house at the rate they were going.”

She said the police were talking with the landlord about the repairs.

After the crash, Tira said, she and her partner were not sure who to ring.

“We were like ‘do we need to call the police, because they are already here’.”

When Hawke’s Bay Today asked if it was possible there would be charges after the crash, a police spokeswoman said: “I don’t believe that’s likely”.