Now post-Treaty settlement entity Mana Ahuriri wants to purchase the property as part of moves it is making to build Ahuriri Station, a massive project of more than 1000 homes extending southwest out of Bay View.
Ahuriri Station includes a commercial and industrial business park, and also the preservation and enhancement of cultural landmarks in the area.
Pamu said decisions regarding the future of the gun club property now rest with Mana Ahuriri and the Crown.
“Ahuriri Station is a deferred selection property under the Mana Ahuriri Treaty Settlement.
“Mana Ahuriri has provided an intention to purchase the property and is currently working through this process with the Crown,” a spokesperson for Pamu said.
The pistol club’s president, Lance Bower, and secretary, Ash Hampton, say they’ve struggled to get answers about how they fit into the plans, and now they know they’re not part of them, they need more time.
“Until recently, we believed we had a 15-year right of renewal [with Napier City Council] when the lease expires on November 1,” Hampton said.
“No one has said ‘no, we are not renewing your lease’.”
Napier City Council said it was negotiating a renewed lease due on November 1 with the club, and because lease negotiations were commercially sensitive, it couldn’t discuss it.
But General Manager Mana Ahuriri Board of Trustees Parris Greening said Mana Ahuriri had been clear to the Pistol Club, Napier City Council and Pamu that it does not support an extension to renewal of a long-term lease.
“We have made contact with the pistol club and recently had them at our July board meeting,” Greening said.
“The club has had plenty of notice (nearly five years’ notice of intent) to look for an alternative site.
“They have only recently engaged with Mana Ahuriri on this matter.
“From our understanding, a relocation plan was part of an infringement notice issued to the club five years ago.