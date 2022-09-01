Franklin Wellington, 12, is on a brief visit to Hawke's Bay with his family from Greytown and thought he would drop by the new facility to train for the AIMS Games 2022. Photo / Paul Taylor

The Hawke's Bay Regional Aquatic Centre has made a big splash with swimmers, but those taking a dip have been warned the biggest splashes won't be allowed.

That means no manu.

There is one exception - the centre's manager Nathan Manu coincidentally shares his surname with the colloquial expression for a water 'bomb'.

But he is firm - the rules in the new $32 million facility include no food, no running and "no silly bugger bombs".

Manu said they also asked users to shower before entering to pools to keep the water clean and reduce stress off the plant room and filter system to keep prices low.

The $32 million facility, featuring a 10-lane 50 metre Fina World Championship and Olympic standard pool and a 25m learn-to-swim and warm up pool, opened to the public on Thursday to a great reception, with swimmers coming from as far as Greytown to try it.

"We've slowly worked into it, so we've had the Sundevils club coming through this week and we've also allowed our gym members to come through and give it a go," Manu said.

"That's given us an opportunity to test things out really, to test out the processes for our lifeguards and reception, the plant room and all those operational things."

He said Greendale Swim Club, Trojan Swim Club, Aquahawks Swim Club, Tri Hawke's Bay, Waimarama Surf Life Saving Club and the new Hawke's Bay Water Polo Club would all be coming through to use the facilities.

Manu said the hydrotherapy pools would not be ready to open for another month or so.

Hawke's Bay Aquatic Centre manager Nathan Manu, right, with Alison Every and her son Nate on the first day of the facility opening to all public. Photo / Paul Taylor

12-year-old Franklin Wellington was visiting the pool for the first time while in the region with his family from Greytown for tournament week.

He said he was training for the Aims Games 2022 in Tauranga in September, his preferred strokes being freestyle and breaststroke.

"It's pretty cool."

Hastings retiree Sandra Tait said she was finally able to swim again with an accessible pool nearby.

"This has given me a chance to get in to the water."

She had been looking forward to using the facility for a long time, since moving to Hastings from Central Hawke's Bay, and said it was "absolutely fabulous".

"I've been dying for this pool to open, I've missed the pool."

She plans to come to the pools for exercise three days a week.

Hastings retiree Sandra Tait is now able to swim again with an accessible pool near her home. Photo / Paul Taylor

Alison Every and son Nate were also visiting the pools for the first time on Thursday.

Nate said he grew up in Hawke's Bay and only recently moved back.

"The opening of the pool was well timed, I hadn't joined anywhere and this had just opened, I am really looking forward to a wonderful, brand new facility.

"I am really excited to get in and have a swim."

Alison is a member of the gym, but has been unable to try the pool out earlier in the week while out of town, so she was looking forward to the opportunity.

"It's absolutely awesome."

Public lane swimming is open between 5.30am - 8pm during the week.

The entry fee is $9 for adults, with $6 concessions for children and seniors.

Pool memberships and combined gym and pool memberships are available, with full pricing on www.hbaqautic.co.nz.