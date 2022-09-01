Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Hawkes Bay Today

Plenty of splashes but not a manu in sight as public try new Hawke's Bay Regional Aquatic Centre

Hawkes Bay Today
By James Pocock
4 mins to read
Franklin Wellington, 12, is on a brief visit to Hawke's Bay with his family from Greytown and thought he would drop by the new facility to train for the AIMS Games 2022. Photo / Paul Taylor

Franklin Wellington, 12, is on a brief visit to Hawke's Bay with his family from Greytown and thought he would drop by the new facility to train for the AIMS Games 2022. Photo / Paul Taylor

The Hawke's Bay Regional Aquatic Centre has made a big splash with swimmers, but those taking a dip have been warned the biggest splashes won't be allowed.

That means no manu.

There is one exception

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.