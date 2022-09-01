Rush Munro's is an iconic eatery in Hawke's Bay. Photo / Supplied

Iconic Hastings ice cream company Rush Munro's is moving into the heart of Hastings, after 90 years at its present site in the city.

The company will leave its current home on Heretaunga St West - on the outskirts of Hastings CBD - where it has grown a reputation for mouth-watering ice cream.

The company was advised earlier this year that its lease would end in October, following new owners taking over the site.

Rush Munro's now plans to shift to Albert Square by November 1, not far from the redeveloped Municipal Building and Opera House.

Hastings District Council will sublease a small piece of that park for a pop-up ice creamery operated by Rush Munro's.

Two purpose-built, 6m-long containers will be placed at Albert Square for the company to operate out of. Seating and shade will also be added.

Sharon and Vaughan Currie, from Rush Munro's, at the long-standing shop. Photo / Supplied

"The move to Albert Square will give us a very similar retail footprint to what we have now at the Gardens," Rush Munro's owner Vaughan Currie said.

"We are pleased because Albert Square also gives us an extension into a larger park-like space, where we can better support council-led community events."

Currie said they anticipate being at the new site for the next four years.

The company will continue making its ice cream at its existing factory on Williams St in Hastings. It has plans to open a new home in Hastings in the future.

Currie said it was sad they had to leave the company's historic home, particularly because the gardens held so many fond childhood memories for Hawke's Bay families.

"There was no option to retain the award-winning gardens.

The existing store will be closed later this year. Photo / NZME

"We have had to quickly turn our minds towards ensuring the Rush Munro's legacy is secured for the next generation.

"As the oldest ice creamery in New Zealand, this holds a unique sentimental prominence as we look forward to our centenary as a business and brand."

The company has been operating for 96 years in Hastings, with most of that history at its current site.

"The community support has been overwhelming and as a family business we are very appreciative of the warm and encouraging comments pouring in."

Currie said they would continue to offer all the treats Rush Munro's customers have come to expect.

Hastings Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst said the arrangement was great for all parties.

"For council, it means we keep an iconic business that we grew up with in the heart of our city, in our vibrant hospitality and entertainment zone."

Rush Munro's was first set up in Hastings in 1926 by Frederick Charles Rush Munro and his wife Catherine, who started making confectionery and expanded into making ice cream.

The Curries are the fifth family to have owned the business.

It is unclear what will happen to the existing site.