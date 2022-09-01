SPCA customer service administrator and volunteer co-ordinator Nicole Brebner with five-month-old mixed breed Nelly. Photo / Warren Buckland

Five-month-old puppy Nelly, who was left at the Hastings SPCA with her seven siblings when they were only five-weeks-old, is still looking for her forever home.

Nelly is a friendly mixed breed puppy, who has a sweet temperament and loves to play. She is eager for cuddles and will settle into anyone's lap, says SPCA canine team leader Joanna Linley-Richardson.

"She is a great puppy and would fit into any house with space to take her. Nelly could go into homes with other animals and children."

Joanna says like any puppy, Nelly just needs a home that can offer a safe, secure environment where she can learn all the dos and don'ts to be the best dog.

"The younger the puppy is, the more likely and sooner it will be adopted, mostly because of the cuteness factor."

She says between eight and 12 weeks would be the "sweet spot" for puppies to be adopted from the Hastings SPCA.

Nicole Brebner and Nelly, who has been with the Hastings SPCA since she was five weeks old. Photo / Warren Buckland

Even though Nelly and siblings Nato and Moscow are still available for adoption, the SPCA now has younger, 'cuter' puppies that people are more inclined to apply for.

The Hastings SPCA is currently experiencing the highest number of puppies to come through the centre in years.

Because of this, the centre held an adoption day on the last Saturday of August. The goal was for public members to meet the puppies, and to spark interest in applications.

The Hastings centre had a steady flow of people during the first two hours, with less in the afternoon.

"We think the weather also played a part as it was a particularly drizzly day, which can often hinder people from leaving the comfort of their homes. Unfortunately, it did not result in dog adoption applications at this stage, but two kittens and two adult cats were adopted on the day," Joanna says.