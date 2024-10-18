Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Plans for ‘world-class’ Hastings racecourse – John Jenkins

Hawkes Bay Today
9 mins to read
Hastings-trained She’s So Reliable holds out the fast-finishing Spring Queen to take out a $65,000 Rating 65 race over 2200m at Te Rapa last Saturday. Photo / Race Images

Hastings-trained She’s So Reliable holds out the fast-finishing Spring Queen to take out a $65,000 Rating 65 race over 2200m at Te Rapa last Saturday. Photo / Race Images

THREE KEY FACTS

  • Hawke’s Bay Racing will suspend racing on the Hastings track while a new racing surface is installed.
  • The possibility of relocating the Hastings racecourse to a another site was rejected in August.
  • While the hiatus is not ideal, the end result will be a world-class track and modern facilities for Hastings, which is what racing authorities term a “strategic” asset.

John Jenkins is a longtime racing journalist based in Hawke’s Bay.

OPINION

Racing on the Hastings track will cease for an indefinite time but, when it resumes, Hawke’s Bay should have a racing surface and amenities that will be the envy

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today