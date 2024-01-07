Crowds turned out to groove, even in the rain, for Nest Fest 2024 at the Tomoana Showgrounds. Photo / Paul Taylor

Crowds turned out to groove, even in the rain, for Nest Fest 2024 at the Tomoana Showgrounds. Photo / Paul Taylor

Nest Fest and the Hawke’s Bay Cup Regatta rowing competition dominated the weekend itinerary for the region.

Nest Fest 2024 more than made up for the cancellation of its 2023 iteration, with smiling crowds powering through even when rain clouds hung over the Friday shows.

There were 3500 tickets sold for the event, which saw 50 to 60 artists gracing its four stages over the two days it ran.

It was the first time the festival had run across two days, with many attendees camping overnight.

Soaked Oats perform on the Sand Stage at Nest Fest on Friday. Photo / Paul Taylor

(Clockwise): Sisters Lucy, Emily and Katy Loughrey with their best mate Erika Louis-Marie, all from England, camping out at Nest Fest. Photo / Paul Taylor

The Hawke’s Bay Rowing Club hosted the 2024 Hawke’s Bay Cup Regatta, which took place on January 5 and 6 on the Clive River, which recently had a formal name change to Te Awa o Mokotūāraro.

Squads from Gisborne Rowing Club, Union Boating Club, Petone Rowing Club and Aramoho Whanganui Rowing Club came to the region to compete in novice and open competitions across different disciplines.

“We were very satisfied, as the host club putting on the event. We had six clubs attend and a total of 158 athletes. The water was pretty much fantastic the whole time,” Hawke’s Bay Rowing Club president Gavin Foulsham said.

Hawke's Bay women Hannah Ritchie and Ruby Chan get a win at the rowing regatta on Saturday. Photo / Paul Taylor

Hawke's Bay men Aston Bell, Josh Massingham, Riley Russell and Ashton Scott. Photo / Paul Taylor

Clubs gained points for placings in the final races, and the club with the highest number of points won the Hawke’s Bay Cup.

Gisborne Rowing Club came in third place. Hawke’s Bay Rowing Club were second with 65 points, and first place went to Aramoho Whanganui Rowing Club with 70 points.

“It is the first time it has left Hawke’s Bay for a few seasons, so I think it shows the strength of the Aramoho squad,” Foulsham said.

Hawke's Bay women Libby Stewart, Lauren Downing and Rosa McKenzie. Photo / Paul Taylor

He said Hawke’s Bay had plenty of great representation in its young women, but he would love to see more young men getting involved too.

“We are probably just a little bit light [regarding] some of our young men racing, so we are keen next season to get a few more young men coming to the club and getting involved.”

He said the event was a good opportunity for the parents of the rowers to get involved too, and many volunteered for the club during the event.

“It is just a great community feeling as well, and it is a good place for those parents to get connected with everybody else involved in the sport.”