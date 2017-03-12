Managing director Phil Alison has sold the Havelock North Fruit Company to new investors and it has been re-named Rockit Global Limited. Photo/file.

Managing director Phil Alison has sold the Havelock North Fruit Company to new investors and it has been re-named Rockit Global Limited. Photo/file.

Local man Phil Alison has sold the Havelock North Fruit Company (HNFC), which he founded and made famous with its Rockit apples.

It was announced yesterday that the company's name was changing to Rockit Global Limited and it would embark on strengthening its global position. HNFC acting chief executive, Austin Mortimer, becomes chief executive of the new company.

Despite the changes, Rockit Global brand manager Genevieve Beech said the company was a Hawke's Bay company and there had been no discussion about moving operations elsewhere.

She said it was the same company with the same operations and the same staff.

Chairman John Loughlin said entities associated with Pioneer Capital and Oriens Capital, New Zealand private equity growth investors, have purchased the ownership interests of the founder and former managing director Mr Alison. Details of the sale remain confidential.