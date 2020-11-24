Pedestrian killed in Taihape Rd crash named

The pedestrian who died after being hit by a car on Taihape Rd, Hastings, has been named as Pahi Rahui Hanara. Photo / Paul Taylor

The pedestrian who died after being hit by a car on Taihape Rd, Hastings, has been named as Pahi Rahui Hanara.

Emergency services were called to the crash at the intersection of Taihape Rd and Korokipo Rd, Omahu, Hastings, about 2am on Sunday.

The 41-year-old was from Omahu.

Twenty people have died on Hawke's Bay roads in 2020 – the highest death toll in the previous five years.

Of the 20 fatalities, four have been pedestrians.

The remaining 16 are made up of eight drivers, five passengers and three motorcyclists.

Twelve of the fatal crashes have occurred on state highways, four on open roads and four on urban roads.

A total of 14 men and six women have been killed on the region's roads this year.

An investigation into the circumstances of the crash is ongoing.