The incident occurred shortly after 8am on Friday morning. Photo / File

A pedestrian has been struck by a car on Meeanee Rd in Taradale.

A police spokesperson said police and St John Ambulance were notified at 8.06am Friday.

The incident occurred on near Guppy Road.

A St John Ambulance spokeswoman said one ambulance was sent which transported one person to Hawke's Bay Hospital in a moderate condition.