The community was hit hard by the cyclone, which swept through on February 12, 2023.

Darwen said Links Rd was like “Huka Falls” during the cyclone, with water pouring down the road.

“A stopbank will protect everyone,” Darwen said.

Waiohiki resident Jeanette Darwen is happy a stopbank is being built in the small rural community to protect it from flooding. Photo / Michaela Gower

“My neighbour has struggled. She lived through something horrendous. By the time we got to her, the water was up to her shoulders. This will give everyone peace of mind next time we have a heavy downpour.

“And hopefully it will also bring down insurance premiums.”

HBRC chair Hinewai Ormsby says the category change is a significant step forward for the Waiohiki community.

“We are grateful for the partnership and support shown as we have worked with Hastings District Council, engineers, landowners, Ngāti Paarau Hapū, Waiohiki Marae, Ngāi Tahuahi, and others to develop a flood mitigation solution that will help protect the community from future severe weather events,” Ormsby said.

“With work ramping up and materials about to be trucked on to site, we are on track to start construction of the stopbank later in 2025 following the granting of consent. We envisage the new stopbank will be built for the community by early 2026.

“The release of this area to Category 1 means property and landowners have greater certainty about the rebuild back into the community and with greater mitigation from future flooding,” she said.

The development of the stopbank is part of the North Island Weather Events (NIWE) funding from central government’s cyclone recovery response, to reduce risk in severe weather events and increase the buildability and insurability of residential properties in affected regions.

Waiohiki is one of seven 2C areas identified as needing community-level interventions to ensure a move to Category 1. The other areas where solutions are being developed include Wairoa, Whirinaki, Pōrangahau, Pākōwhai, Omāhu, and Havelock North.

Category 2C properties need local government repairs and flood protection schemes to manage the risk of future flooding events in the face of climate change effects.

LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.