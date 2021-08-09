Parole declined for former Hastings doctor who still denies sexual offending against young men

Former Hastings doctor David Kang Huat Lim, 46, has again been denied parole. Photo / NZME

Former Hastings doctor David Kang Huat Lim, 46, has again been denied parole. Photo / NZME

A former Hastings doctor who still denies stupefying and sexually assaulting four young men who were patients has been declined parole.

David Kang Huat Lim, 46, is serving a sentence of five years' imprisonment on five charges of disabling or stupefying and five charges of indecent assault on a male over 16.

Lim, who has begun transitioning from male to female and now identifies as female, denies the offending against her former patients over an eight-month period in 2014.

She was found guilty of using a drug to render the victims unconscious before indecently assaulting them, during a 10-day jury trial in 2017.

She has 11 months remaining on her sentence, with a release date set for June 1 next year.

While her behaviour was described as "polite and well mannered" in a Parole Assessment Report (PAR), she does not have a release proposal.

A deportation order for Malaysia has been made, however, there are currently no flights available and the country has recently entered a Covid-19 lockdown.

"Without confirmation that she can either be released safety into the community or deported, her risk remains undue and parole is declined," the Parole Board found.

It was Lim's third parole application.

She will next go before the board in January, 2022.