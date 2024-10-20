“Pete has a remarkable story to share,” sponsor ACC’s deputy chief executive for strategy, engagement and prevention, Andy Milne, said.

“He has shown to many young New Zealanders what is possible if you never give up in life and we are thrilled he will be part of IronMāori this year.”

Cowan, humble as ever, said it wasn’t about him, but his loved ones always reminded him that people need to see young local people succeed to become inspired.

“It is good to see people like me who have kind of been down and out. They need to see something positive. It’s just inspiration for others, and it comes with the weight of the medal.”

He said being around the event brings on flashbacks – some of them good and some of them bad – but he is looking forward to being part of it.

“It’s just positive kaupapa. It changes people’s lives by creating good habits, creating good mindsets, being able to say ‘yes’ to positive things and ‘no’ to things that will not help their progression.

“I love seeing people develop and become who they are through overcoming challenges. It helps you develop as a person and become a better version of yourself.”

If anyone knows about overcoming adversity it is Cowan. When he lost his leg, he had to start again.

“I really had to go outside my comfort zone and meet people who had disabilities. I had to learn a bit more about what I was able to do and break down some of those beliefs of what I couldn’t do.”

He had simple advice for anyone taking on IronMāori for the first time.

“The first time doing something like this, the atmosphere is always cool and exciting.

“My advice would be just to go in, back the mahi you’ve done to get there and just embrace every moment. Enjoy it, embrace the nerves and be open to experiencing what is an awesome event.”