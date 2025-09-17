The 2025 Toitū Te Reo “Titiro Whakaroto – Look Within" follows Te Arikinui’s maiden national address at the Koroneihana coronation anniversary celebrations earlier this month.

“Her words were poignant and they were powerful,” MacLeod said.

“Te Arikinui spoke of a new direction to achieve transformational change and mana motuhake [self-determination, independence] and of no longer allowing external forces to hinder us.

“It is her support, alongside Sir Tīmoti’s lifelong aspiration to see te reo Māori flourish, that anchors Toitū Te Reo as a movement of enduring significance.”

Ngāti Kahungunu chair Bayden Barber (from left), Sir Tīmoti Kāretu and Te Arikinui Kuini Nga wai hono i te po, the Māori Queen. Photo / Rearea Limited

MacLeod said that after two years of relentless attacks on te reo Māori, many across the motu, or country, feel drained.

“This year’s kaupapa creates space to reset and renew, to look within, block out the noise, and bring fresh thinking.”

The programme for Toitū Te Reo 2025 includes street celebrations with free concerts, presentations, expo areas and wānanga/tribal knowledge filling the Hastings CBD.

Alongside these, the ticketed symposium programme will focus on just two spaces, Rangimamao, full immersion in te reo Māori, and Pūmotomoto, entirely in English.

Symposium topics announced at today’s launch will confront some of the biggest issues for te reo Māori today.

These include artificial intelligence (AI), sustaining te reo in the home, future dialects, unpacking language trauma, elitism and accessibility, neurodiversity and language acquisition and the widening gap between those who can access te reo and those still striving to reclaim it, among many other kōrero, or talks, at the festival.

“The renaissance of te reo Māori was led not by policy but by people who cared enough to fight for it,” MacLeod said.

“Now is the time to look within, to open hearts and open minds and to face the real issues for our reo.”

Ngāti Kahungunu chair Bayden Barber said his iwi was proud to once again stand at the centre of the kaupapa.

“Our commitment to te reo Māori is unwavering,” Barber said.

“Toitū Te Reo has brought together iwi, hapū and communities from across the motu to celebrate, debate, and act for our reo.

“For Ngāti Kahungunu, it has been a privilege to host this kaupapa here in Heretaunga.”

The full festival programme and tickets for symposiums are available at the Toitū Te Reo website.