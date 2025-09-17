Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Parakuihi me Kuini: Toitū Te Reo 2025 theme unveiled as Māori Queen inspires Hastings event

Hawkes Bay Today
3 mins to read

Te Arikinui Kuini Nga wai hono i te po, the Māori Queen, pictured at the programme launch of Toitū Te Reo 2025 at the Toitoi Events Centre in Hastings. Photo / Rearea Limited

Te Arikinui Kuini Nga wai hono i te po, the Māori Queen, pictured at the programme launch of Toitū Te Reo 2025 at the Toitoi Events Centre in Hastings. Photo / Rearea Limited

A profound source of inspiration for the kaupapa.

That’s what the organisers and supporters of this year’s Toitū Te Reo Māori language festival say was signalled by the presence of Te Arikinui Kuini Nga wai hono i te po, the Māori Queen, at a special breakfast at Toitoi in Heretaunga

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save