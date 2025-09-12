Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Waikato News

Koroneihana 2025: ‘Heaps of mana’ for Māori Queen as she delivers first speech

Malisha Kumar
Multimedia journalist·Waikato Herald·
4 mins to read

Te Arikinui Nga wai hono i te po is hosting Koroneihana at Tūrangawaewae Marae and will give her first public speech since her coronation last year.

Pride and excitement filled Tūrangawaewae Marae as the Māori Queen, Te Arikinui Nga wai hono i te po, 28, presented her first public speech as part of the Koroneihana celebrations.

Koroneihana is an annual event to mark the anniversary of coronation of the Kīngitanga (Māori King movement).

Arahia Gray, 62,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save