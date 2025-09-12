Nga wai hono i te po was anointed last year after the death of her father, Kīngi Tūheitia Pōtatau Te Wherowhero VII.
It is tradition for the new Māori monarch not to make public statements until a year after the death of the previous monarch, as it is a period of mourning.
Te Arikinui’s speech on Friday, however, marked the end of the mourning period and it was a day of celebration.
Gray said “she will finally have a voice” now.
In her speech, Nga wai hono i te po spoke about the grief of the past year while urging Māori to “walk a new path”.
“This past year, at times, you have seen a physical figure amongst you, bereft emotionally and spiritually – escaping the realities of a new life, fleeing in search of the warm chest of comfort that once allayed a daughter’s worries, my father’s chest,” she said.
“In those moments of escape, no matter how much I tried or wished for the tears to stop falling, they flowed like the Waikato River, springing forth from a deep sense of loss.”
Nga wai hono i te po also talked about looking to the future and continuing her father’s work.
Image 1 of 12: Lots of people gathered to hear the Queen's first official speech. Photo / Tom Eley
“Kotahitanga [unity] – it’s a term that has become synonymous with my father ... kotahitanga was evident at Waitangi, Rātana and in our long march to Wellington and the tangi of Nana Tariana [Turia] – who created Whānau Ora and Nana Iri [Iritana Tāwhiwhirangi] – the matriarch of kōhanga reo."
But being Māori was not “defined by having an enemy or a challenge to overcome”, the Queen said.
“Being Māori is speaking our language. It is taking care of the environment. It is reading and learning about our history. It is the choice to be called by our Māori name. There are many ways to manifest being Māori, not just in times of protest.”
Now was the time to stop “allowing external forces to hinder us”.