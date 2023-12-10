Pahīatua’s Explore Christmas draws in the crowds

Santa waves to the crowd. Photo / Leanne Warr

The main event was the Christmas parade but the market stalls and entertainment in the main centre of Pahīatua helped add to the anticipation.

The timing of the parade was perfect, bringing in visitors who had already enjoyed the festivities in Dannevirke earlier in the day.

Crowds lined the streets of Pahīatua eagerly awaiting the beginning of the parade, which included floats from a range of businesses, schools and organisations.

This was a popular float in the parade. Photo / Leanne Warr

Tararua Vet Services was named best commercial float and Tararua School of Dance was named best non-commercial.

Snoopy appeared, but where was the Red Baron? Photo / Leanne Warr

Cooking fires account for a high number of callouts for the fire service and it can happen so easily, as demonstrated by the fire service at the Explore Christmas event in Pahīatua. Photo / Leanne Warr

There were market stalls selling goods of all kinds and even the fire service provided a demonstration with a message about cooking fires, highly relevant for the time of year, being barbecuing season.

There were many favourites among songs performed by the band to entertain the crowds awaiting the parade. Photo / Leanne Warr

The Passengers band provided plenty of entertainment, with a variety of popular songs and local school choirs sang Christmas carols.

Shops around Pahīatua also had window displays, such as this one from Pahīatua Pharmacy. Photo / Leanne Warr

Retailers were also involved, not only in the parade, but also in a Christmas window competition.

Explore Christmas committee spokeswoman Ingrid De Graaf says the committee was “extremely pleased” with the parade.

“For a small town, the parade always punches above its weight in terms of the number and quality of floats and the small-town atmosphere surrounding the event is second to none.”

She says they felt the floats were thoughtful and well-crafted and the judges had difficult decisions to make.

“The response from the community was that the parade was thoroughly enjoyed and a highlight of the December calendar.”

The Explore Christmas Committee wants to thank the community and the business community for supporting “this event in such a superb manner”.







