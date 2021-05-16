Pahiatua town centre upgrade nearing completion

Work is progressing on Pahiatua's town centre upgrade.

Asphalt laying will take place over the next few weeks starting today.

During this time, there will be times when the intersections must be temporarily closed. Motorists are asked to follow the detours in place.

■ Intersections affected:

Tui St/Main St

Wakeman St/Main St

Princess St/Main St

■ Other affected areas:

The carpark area from the pharmacy to Princess St

The carpark area from TradeSmart to the Regent Theatre

This work is weather dependent and may be postponed if required. The northern section of Pahiatua's new central island is now open (opened on Anzac Day) and will remain open. There will be minor work being done within the isolated areas cordoned off.

The southern footpaths within the central island are now ready to have asphalt laid. Planting will continue in all areas. The electrical second fix is also under way.

The curved wall seating is almost complete, this will begin installation late this month

Contractors are currently working on the last Mangahao Rd to Huia St block. Once complete they will concentrate on the southern blocks asphalt lay.