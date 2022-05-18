Wairarapa MP Kieran McAnulty and former principal Lynne Huddleston officially open Pahiatua School's new covered turf. Photo / Steve Carle

Pahiatua's School's covered turf was officially opened in a ceremony on Friday, May 13.

Wairarapa MP Kieran McAnulty shared the honours with former Pahiatua School principal Lynne Huddleston (2003 - 2021).

Current principal David Jackson welcomed guests and revealed the new turf's name. "Without any consultation with Lynne at all, the school board has decided to name it the Huddleston Community Turf," he said.

"This is in recognition of Lynne's significant contribution to the Tararua community, particularly 19 years as principal here at Pahiatua School. This covered area was Lynne's vision and it is fitting that it has her name on it."

Other special guests were Whaea Jordan, who helped with the blessing, and student representative Soren Kururangi.

A drone view showing the size of the covered Community Turf. Photo / Steve Carle

"For those of you who know me, I am just a little bit competitive so personally am pretty excited for what an all-weather surface means to us here at school," said principal Jackson.

"I'm looking forward to a few more students versus teacher events over the coming weeks and joining in with some basketball, hockey and netball training."

MP McAnulty spoke to the gathering and was impressed with the final result of the covered turf. "I want to say how wonderful this is, an awesome contribution to the school and the community, it's very satisfying to see that the money the Government gave for this and every school in the district is being used for improvements," he said.

It had taken 18 months from the start to the completion of the project. "The covered turf between the two blocks had been a longtime dream as students and staff had to move from one block to another across the open courtyard in every kind of weather," said Huddleston.

"As the roll at the school grew the potential for the courtyard grew and access was created through the foyer. The decking which was added to the Mangahao Road block allowed for steps that were also used as seating for the school for various activities and events at the school.

"Changes to buildings and the modernisation of learning spaces continued which resulted in the main toilet block being located in the office block. Once again students and staff found themselves making the dash between buildings in all kinds of weather.

"When money became available through the 'Jacinda fund' ( School Investment Package or SIP), a covered turf became the number one priority. SIP was a one-off grant for schools to complete capital projects that had been deferred because of a lack of funding.

"Pahiatua School received a healthy amount and had always kept up with school maintenance and school improvements which meant the longtime dream of a cover was looking more likely.

"With the Board of Trustees in a strong financial position to add extra money, the project was approved. Our school project manager, Bruce Peck, worked with the school to come up with the design and plans and - about two years later - the dream is a reality.

"Not only providing cover when we have rain, but also providing an all-purpose sports area - increasing the space available for break times, sports training, PE sessions, school assemblies and gatherings and of course the all-important protection from the weather - summer and winter as people dash to the loo.

"Going forward, this facility will allow so many great opportunities, not only for the school but also the community," she said.

The Blue Light Police Association supplied some kai in the form of sausages and bread for everyone following the ceremony.