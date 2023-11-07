Olivia McDonald and Madison Murdoch from Waipukurau took a turn on the sideshows at the Hawke’s Bay A&P Show last month. Now it’s time for the CHB A&P Show to take centre stage.

Show season is well under way, with the Central Hawke’s Bay A&P Show happening this Friday and Saturday at the Waipukurau A&P Showgrounds adjacent to Russell Park, Waipukurau.

It’s that time when country comes to town, bringing with it the sounds of sheep and horses, the scent of grass trodden underfoot and the spectacle of beautifully turned-out horses and riders vying for ribbons and prizemoney.

It’s a very old tradition and one that brings together Central Hawke’s Bay’s urban and rural communities in a way nothing else does.

The 4th North Island shearing and woolhandling competition of the season is at the Central Hawke’s Bay A and P Show in Waipukurau on November 11.

This year there’s a bonus for the kids - and their parents - free entry for children under 15, courtesy of the Central Hawke’s Bay District Council Community Pride and Vibrancy Fund.

The action starts on Friday with equestrian events, and contestants begin to drop off their homecraft entries to the Industrial Hall, which by Saturday morning will be displaying entries in the rose competition, photography competition, floral art, cooking and children’s competitions.

These are all - except photography - still open for entries, with entry forms on the show’s website chbshow.co.nz

On Saturday the trade stalls will be up and running, food trucks and coffee carts, vintage machinery, merry-go-round and interactive displays.

Volunteer firefighter James Hulena helps Archie Riddell, 7, of Onga Onga with the fire hose at last year’s fire and emergency services display. The firefighters are back this year for another demonstration.

Entertainment for the children includes mini jeep rides, a magician and the finale of the CHB Libraries reading programme.

This year also sees the return of the popular petting zoo, allowing children to get up close to piglets, lambs, chickens and geese - always a favourite with the younger kids.

The Highland dancers are back again too, follow the swirl of the bagpipes to find the region’s top Highland dancers tartan-clad and competing on stage.

The pet competition happens at the sheep section of the show, south of the main oval, from 8.45am and is open to any pet, with three different classes for children aged 1-4, 5-8, and 9 and over. Judges will be awarding prizes for the best fancy dress and best pet handler in each age group.

Action from the showjumping in the main arena at the 2022 Central Hawke’s Bay A&P Show.

The family pets get a second go, later in the afternoon when the terrier racing takes place in the main oval at 2pm - entries to the secretary’s office on the day please - with the Radical Dog Vet Services Dog Show to follow. Enter on the day at the secretary’s office. The dog show will start at 2.30pm in the main arena and the judges will be looking for the cutest dog, waggiest tail, naughtiest dog, best biscuit catcher (dog, not handler!), best groomed, fanciest fancy dressed dog and owner, and the finale - the best in show.

The shearing events start at 8.45am in the shearing pavilion - follow the shouts and cheering to find these - and the horse showing and showjumping continues throughout the day, with the region’s top show riders and showjumpers putting the best of the region’s sporting horses through their paces.

Make a day of it - pack your sunscreen in anticipation of a fine, sunny day and remind yourself why you enjoy living in a country town.











