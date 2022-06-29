Overturned truck blocks Meeanee Rd near Napier

A truck has blocked the road near the Meeanee Rd on-Ramp after rolling on Wednesday afternoon. Photo / Paul Taylor

A police spokeswoman said police received reports of the incident about 2.15pm.

A police statement said the truck is blocking the road and has lost its load of mulch.

"Motorists are advised to avoid Meanee Road in the vicinity of the Expressway after a truck has rolled this afternoon."

A St John spokesperson said one ambulance responded to the incident and assessed and treated two patients with minor injuries at the scene.

