Overturned truck blocks Meeanee Rd near Napier

A truck has blocked the road after rolling near the Meeanee Rd on-Ramp on Wednesday afternoon.
A police spokeswoman said police received reports of the incident about 2.15pm.
A police statement said the truck is blocking the road and has lost its load of mulch.
"Motorists are advised to avoid Meanee Road in the vicinity of the Expressway after a truck has rolled this afternoon."
A St John spokesperson said one ambulance responded to the incident and assessed and treated two patients with minor injuries at the scene.
MORE TO COME