Over 8000 expected to attend this year’s Hawke’s Bay Diwali Festival

Hawke’s Bay annual Diwali festival will return on October 26, with organisers expecting more than 8000 people at Mitre 10 Sports Park in Hastings, surpassing last year’s crowd.

The event, hosted by the Hindu Council of Hawke’s Bay, will run from 4pm to 9pm on a Sunday, featuring performances, food stalls, and the expected fireworks display, this year held in a secure and monitored area.

Council president Sonam Bhandari said the 2025 programme will bring a few additions, including a pre-Diwali display at MTG Napier Museum on October 18-19.

“There’ll also be some surprise elements on the day and a wider mix of cultural performances,” she said.

“We definitely are going for a bigger and better version of Diwali this year.”